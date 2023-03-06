Janhvi Kapoor confirms joining Jr NTR's NTR 30 as she drops the first look on her birthday; Fans REACT

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with adorable wishes. On her special day, the makers of NTR 30 released the first look of Janhvi and confirmed that she is a part of the film co-starring Jr NTR. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the actress has been locked in for the Kortala Siva directorial. Janhvi's fans are quite excited to see her and Jr NTR collaborating on a Pan-India project.

Janhvi Kapoor's first look from NTR 30 is out

In the poster, Janhvi is seen sporting a saree and sitting on a rock. She is killing it with her dramatic eyes. The text on the poster reads, "The calm in the storm. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail NTR 30." Going by the first look, it looks like the film will be a perfect blend of entertainment. The birthday girl looks absolutely breathtaking. She took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans.

Along with the poster, she wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30 :)." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the poster, her BFF Tanisha Santoshi was seen cheering for her. She dropped lots of red heart emojis. Even her fans were over the moon. A fan wrote, "JANHVI KAPOOR'S SOUTH DEBUT." Another fan wrote, "Welcome to tollywood gorgeous." One of the comments also read, "This ones gonna be epic. Super excitement for your south debut Jaanu."

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that the film is expected to go on floors by end of February and it will be released in April 2024. The source also said, "Apart from Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, a big star-cast will come on board the film from across industries making it a proper Pan India affair."

Work front

Janhvi will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

