Janhvi Kapoor confirms she and Khushi Kapoor were positive for COVID 19; Reveals both have tested negative

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently made the headlines after there were reports that the two have been diagnosed with COVID 19. The media reports suggested that the Kapoor sisters along with daddy Boney Kapoor have been in home quarantine. To note, the news surfaced days after Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolania were diagnosed with the deadly virus. While the news spread like wildfire, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has now confirmed that she and Khushi had tested positive for COVID 19.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi revealed that they were diagnosed with the deadly virus early this year and were in isolation. She also stated that while the first two days post diagnosis were difficult for them, they have now recovered from COVID 19. Furthermore, Janhvi asked her fans to mask and get vaccinated. She wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan have tested negative for COVID 19. According to a report published in ETimes, all four are fine now, however, a bit of weakness is lingering though. To note, Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan had isolated themselves soon after testing positive for COVID 19.

