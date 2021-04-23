Janhvi Kapoor on cover shoot in COVID lockdown: Would never want to be inconsiderate to troubles we're facing

Janhvi Kapoor has shared the pics of herself as she posted for a magazine cover on social media and stated that the shooting was done before the lockdown with all the precautionary measures.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, is once again grabbing its pace and has been affecting millions of lives across the country. And while the Coronavirus cases are on a significant surge, our Bollywood celebrities have been on the radar for shooting and vacationing amid the pandemic. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor had made the headlines after she shared pics of magazine cover wherein she was seen posing as a Gen Z bride and was grabbing attention with her panache.

But before the Dhadak actress came on the netizens radar for shooting amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Janhvi clarified that the shooting was done before the lockdown. She also emphasised that it is important to be sensitive during the current troublesome situation and that they had taken all the necessary precautions while shooting for the magazine cover. Janhvi wrote, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always.”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janvhi was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Besides, she will, reportedly, be seen in the much talked about sequel of 2008 release Dostana. This isn’t all. Janhvi has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

