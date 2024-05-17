Janhvi Kapoor credits rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya for backing her dreams; ‘We’ve been each other’s support system’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. While the actress continuously makes headlines for her work and fashion, she has also been in the spotlight for her rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

In a recent interview, Janhvi credited Shikhar for supporting her dreams and opened up about their dynamic.

Janhvi Kapoor calls rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya her ‘support system’

In a recent conversation with Mirchi Plus, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to name two people in her life who have always supported her dreams. Janhvi first mentioned her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, saying that she wouldn’t have achieved anything in her life without their encouragement and support. She also credited them for having instilled good values in her and her sister, Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi then named her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who she revealed has been a part of her life since she was 15 or 16 years old. Janhvi stated, "I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We've been very close. We've been each other's support system, almost as if we've raised each other."

The interviewer called it a very “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi moment,” and Janhvi agreed, saying, “I think so.”

Kapoor also said that she had no plans to talk about Shikhar in the interview, but she was a bit “in the feels" about it.

Janhvi and Shikhar keep expressing their affection for each other. While the actress has flaunted his name necklace on various occasions, the latter consistently showcases his support for her work on social media.

More about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is a romantic sports drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is set to arrive in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

The trailer, giving a glimpse into the story and the chemistry between the leads, has already been unveiled. The first song, a love ballad titled Dekhha Tenu, has also been released.

