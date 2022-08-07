Janhvi Kapoor on criticisms she faces on being compared with Sridevi: Naam to roshan karna hi padega

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. Well, she is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie GoodLuck Jerry. Fans have been loving her new avatar and her acting in the film. It is not hidden from anyone how much Janhvi loved her mother Sridevi and how close she was to her. In a recent interview with ETimes, the Roohi actress opened up about Sridevi, the traits she inherited from her and what she misses about her the most.

On replying to the question that what traits or skills has she inherited from Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor replied that she likes to paint. She revealed sketching during the breaks on the sets. In fact, Janhvi also added that people think her eyes resemble Sridevi and her voice too. When asked what about Sridevi does she remember the most? Janhvi replied, “mujhe bas unki yaad aati hai.” (I just miss her). Adding further Janhvi revealed that she would not get off her bed until Sridevi woke her up. Her alarm would buzz but then she would call the late actress and wouldn’t step out of her room without seeing her face and wouldn’t sleep without saying good night to her.

Janhvi was even asked about the criticisms she has to face because she is Sridevi’s daughter. “People are comparing my first four films with her 300 films. I don’t know about anything else but I want to make this career work for her. Naam toh roshan karna hee padega (I have to make her proud). I can’t leave it like that.”

Currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor.

