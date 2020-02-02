Janhvi Kapoor cuddles sister Khushi Kapoor with a huge glee on her face as they pose for a photo; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are sister goals and here's the two of them, doing their thing. Check out this adorable photo of the two.

Siblings always manage to bring out our crazy sides and with them standing by us, things are always way better, and often, funnier as well. A sibling duo is always the best because then, one need not look out for company, and well, Janhvi Kapoor and sister have proven the same time and again because two, can be a squad too. Both of them always seem to be in the news for the photos they keep sharing, and here's another one.

Janhvi and Khushi have been the sister duo that has caught our attention with their photos, their fashion sense, and everything that they do, more often than not. Now that Khushi has gone abroad for further studies, we get to see them less often, but when we do, it is just as adorable. Janhvi shared a photo of clinging onto Khushi and going by the colour of the dresses they are sporting, she wrote Peanut and Black bean, and while that's cute, their smiles speak ounces about what a fun time it looks like.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor is a total sleepy head as she keeps up with her fashionable look at the airport)

On the work front, Janhvi is super occupied with the list of films she has ahead. The actress is currently gearing up for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. Apart from that, she will next be seen in RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao and has the likes of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, and Mr. Lele lined up ahead.

Credits :Instagram

Read More