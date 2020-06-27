  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor cuddling her sister Khushi in this adorable childhood picture makes for an endearing sight

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor make for the strongest sibling duo and share a strong bond with each other. Meanwhile, check out a childhood picture of the two sisters.
Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor cuddling her sister Khushi in this adorable childhood picture makes for an endearing sightJanhvi Kapoor cuddling her sister Khushi in this adorable childhood picture makes for an endearing sight
Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Dhadak and became an overnight sensation. The actress who happens to be the daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor was already making headlines even before her official entry into Bollywood. Although Janhvi’s sister Khushi is not a part of the filmy world, she often creates a buzz in the media just like the former. The two sisters share a great bond with each other and various instances prove it.

We have recently come across an unseen childhood picture of Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi which is all things adorable. As we can see, little Janhvi is cuddling her baby sister lovingly with a pretty smile on her face. There is no denying this fact that Khushi looks completely unrecognizable in the picture. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looks super cute with her braided hair and adorable expressions. We can’t help but notice the drawing made on Janhvi’s hand which is clearly visible in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She will then team up with Rajkummar Rao for the horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana. Janhvi has also been roped in for Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She is a part of the multi-starrer Takht which has been backed by Karan Johar.

