Janhvi Kapoor curls up in sister Khushi Kapoor's lap and it might make you want to go hug your sibling

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor are sure having a fun time while they enjoy each other's company amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Check out their photo right here.

Right now is the time when everyone is enjoying staying indoors and hence, there is extra love all over, not just for friends because they are all away, but also for the family since we are spending our entire day with them. People who live away from home have all managed to come back, however, there are still some who aren't with their near ones since the lockdown was announced due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the world. And well, , Janhvi Kapoor's sister, is sure one of the lucky few to have come back home.

Janhvi has been sharing photos and videos on her social media as she spends this time with her family members and while she has been exploring her creativity during this time, she has also made sure to send out all the love for her family. The actress took to social media to share a photo with her sister where she is curled up on her lap and captioned it saying, 'She loves having me around.' Both of them are dressed in their casuals and are having a great time from what it seems.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photo with her sister here:

Meanwhile, the actress also shared a heartfelt note on things she has learned while staying in self isolation during this quarantine period, and while it was full of new things she discovered, it also had a mention of her mother, her father, and of course, Khushi as well. She wrote about all things that left her overwhelmed and how she never realized that luxuries soon turned into a habit and eventually, a necessity, among other things.

