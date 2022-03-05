Janhvi Kapoor cuts cake ahead of her birthday with paparazzi at the airport; PICS

Bollywood celebrities love to celebrate their birthday in the grandest ways. Be it a star or their kid, a lavish birthday celebration in B-town has become a common sight now. In just a few days, one of the talented divas is turning a year older and her fans cannot keep calm. Yes, we are talking about Janhvi Kapoor. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress is often clicked in and around the city and on March 04, she was spotted at the airport. The actress was surprised by the paparazzi with a delicious cake.

Dressed in a lemon yellow co-ord set featuring a zipper cropped jacket and sweatpants the diva looked ethereal. She threw in a white crop top and exuded a cool charm. The actress also carried a stylish striped handbag along with her. Janhvi completed her look with her no-makeup and looked super happy as she cut her birthday cake with the paps. In the pictures, we can see her standing in front of a delicious fruit cake. She followed all the COVID-19 norms and maintained distance as well as had her mask on all the time. Janhvi even paused and posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside the airport.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together.

