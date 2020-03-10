Janhvi Kapoor dancing to Zingaat amid loud cheering from fans is the best thing on the internet today; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, we see Janhvi Kapoor dancing to Dhadak’s song- Zingaat as she attends an event in Nashik.

We all know that in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, and besides bagging the best debut award, 23-year-old Janhvi Kapoor won hearts with her acting and dancing. And today, we were reminded of Dhadak as we got our hands on a video wherein Janhvi is seen dancing to Dhadak’s song- Zingaat at an event in Nashik. In the said video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing an all yellow Indian attire and amidst a cheering crowd, Janhvi is seen doing the hook step of Zingaat.

Prior to celebrating her 23rd birthday, Janhvi Kapoor had jetted off to Chennai with dad Boney Kapoor to attend mom ’s prayer meet, and an emotional Janhvi penned a note wishing that her mother was there with her today. That said, on Janhvi’s birthday, the actress, post cutting the cake at midnight with , Anshula and others, celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi and in an interview, Janhvi recalled the times when her mother used to decorate her room with balloons and make everything feel special, and make her feel pampered.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Kargil Girl, a biopic on air force pilot Gunjan Saxena where she plays the titular role and horror-comedy flick, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. Also, Janhvi will be seen in ’s Takht and Dostana 2.

Check out the video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing to Zingaat here:

