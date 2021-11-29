Janhvi Kapoor is a dazzling diva as she dons a sequined pantsuit in new PHOTOS & lights up the GRAM

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is the one Btown diva who never fails to impress her fans with her style. From rocking a gown to slaying in ethnic wear, Janhvi seems to nail her style game like a boss every time she steps out. Speaking of this, her recent photos have been burning up the gram as she went completely glamorous for a shoot. The gorgeous star, who recently has been in the headlines owing to her funny video reel, seems to have switched modes to displaying her style on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a couple of photos in a stylish and shiny look. In the photos, the Mili star is seen clad in a black sequined pantsuit. The star is seen nailing the boss woman avatar in the pantsuit with matching heels. She left her hair open with soft curls in them and her makeup was kept glam to go perfectly with her pantsuit look. Janhvi accessorised her look with gold hoops and struck several poses in the photos.

Take a look:

The Roohi star recently wrapped up her first film with producer and dad Boney Kapoor. As she worked with her dad for the first time in her career, Janhvi was emotional and shared her experience in a heartwarming note. She shared behind-the-scenes photos from Mili shoot and wrote, "My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up."

Meanwhile, she will be seen in Mili along with Good Luck Jerry that is backed by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi also has Dharma Productions backed Dostana 2 in her kitty.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious take on ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour?’ leaves Shanaya & Arjun Kapoor in splits