Janhvi Kapoor dedicates 'everything to Mumma' Sridevi in a birthday post; Shares their THROWBACK PIC

Jahnvi Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, shared yet another post today morning. But, this post was special in every manner as it was a birthday post by a daughter for her late mother. Sharing a throwback picture of herself and her late mother, Janhvi Kapoor wrote an emotional post, and this picture has all our hearts.

The Dhadak actress dedicated everything to her late mother in this post and also expressed that she missed her. The mother-daughter duo looked happy in this throwback picture, and their smiles speak a thousand words. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of late actress hugging a young Janhvi. Both of them look extremely happy. The Dhadak actress can be seen laughing while the late actress is all smiles. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in this picture as both wear white. Sharing this happy picture, Jahnvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you."

Take a look:

The moment Janhvi Kapoor posted this picture, fans took to the comments section to shower all the love. Many wished the late actress, some posted heart emojis in the comments section. Actress Dia Mirza took to the comments section and posted heart emojis too.

On the work front, there were reports that Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for her next project titled Mili. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film – Helen. It will reportedly be directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original film as well. The film is produced by Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor. Helen raved for its content and lead actress Anna Ben's performance. It now looks like Janhvi takes up this challenging role and will surely leave us surprised.