Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal's intentions again; says, 'Heart of the film was in the right place'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented young actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of the industry for almost five years now. Debuting in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s commercially successful romantic drama, Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, she has carved a niche for herself with critically acclaimed films like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Mili, and others. Recently, Janhvi has been garnered with love and appreciation for her latest appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. She played the role of an epileptic patient in the romantic drama film. Bawaal was accused of minimizing the Holocaust. The film showcased Janhvi and Varun Dhawan, trying to bridge the gap in their relationship while visiting World War 2 sites. Now, in a recent interview, Janhvi once again defended the intentions of Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal's intentions again

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi defended Bawaal's intentions as she said, "The heart of the film was in the right place.”

Revealing how she discussed a lot about what the intention was, Janhvi added, "I had a lot of clarity on what we were trying to say and where that was coming from, and I believe that it’s a very pure thought of just trying to move people by what had happened and try to hopefully motivate them to understand that our problems are nowhere near anything compared to what had happened, and hopefully get them to see things in a new way."

To make a clear understanding, the actress even brought up the 2015 internet phenomenon which is known as ‘the dress’. Some perceived the dress as white and gold, and others saw it as black and blue. Janhvi said that the same perception can be applied to Bawaal too. She further added, “I come with the information of the intention and the thought, and everything that we felt when we made it and what we set out to do. So I can only really look at it right now in that way."

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari expressed his sadness when people questioned his intentions. He told us, "You can question the creative process, you can question the creatives, but please do not question the intent. The moment you start questioning the intent, it becomes hurtful. It puts a question on your credibility, which has taken so many years of hard work to build. That is something that I think should be avoided. I’m all for criticism, but it should be a conversation."

