Janhvi Kapoor is a desi diva as she oozes glam in green saree; Dad Boney Kapoor says ‘Ati Sundar’

Janhvi Kapoor just upped the style notch with her glamorous desi avatar and we absolutely love it! The young actress is just a few movies old in showbiz, yet she has managed to make her mark in the industry. Apart from impressing cinegoers and fans with her performances in films, Janhvi has also proved that she is a fashionista in the making. Every now and then, the Dhadak actress posts stunning pictures on her social media space, that leave her fans swooning over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi yet again posted a slew of photos wearing a saree on the ‘gram.

A few hours back, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a few pictures, clad in a gorgeous floral printed green saree. The actress oozed glam in the six yards of fabric, as she dished off major style inspiration. Janhvi wore her hair down in soft waves with a side parting. She kept her makeup subtle and glowing with flushed cheeks, tinted lips and mascara. For accessories, Janhvi picked a pair of statement earrings. She struck a few poses as the camera clicked her.

As soon as she shared the pictures on the ‘gram, her post was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, her father and producer Boney Kapoor also left a comment that read, “Ati sundar (red heart emojis)”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a few interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

