Janhvi Kapoor devouring spaghetti in a throwback VIDEO is the cutest thing you will see on internet

Janhvi Kapoor's endless photos and videos never fail to catch our attention on social media platforms. Check out one of her throwback videos in which she gorges on some healthy spaghetti.

Despite being just a film old, Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. The actress made her debut with Dhadak back in 2018 and became an overnight sensation post the same. People loved her stellar performance in the movie and are now eagerly waiting for the release of her next projects. One thing that needs to be noted here is that Janhvi has taken a hiatus of almost one year after the release of her first movie.

Well, the actress still keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life through social media. In the midst of all this, we have found a throwback video of Janhvi which proves that she is a big foodie too! Yes, that’s right. As we can see in the boomerang video, the actress is seen devouring some healthy spaghetti from her bowl while giving an adorable expression. She is seen clad in a multi-coloured outfit and is completely sans makeup.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback video below:

Janhvi has some interesting projects lined up as of now that include Roohi Afza in which she has been paired up opposite Rajkummar Rao. The actress will then be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya in Dostana 2 backed by . Janhvi will play the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot. She is also a part of the much anticipated multi-starrer movie Takht.

