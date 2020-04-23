Janhvi Kapoor digs out a perfect Throwback Thursday treat with Khushi Kapoor & it’s every sister ever; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with sister Khushi Kapoor on the occasion of Earth Day 2020. However, it was her caption that will make every sibling feel relatable. Check it out.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy spending time at home with her sister amid COVID 19 lockdown. The Kapoor sisters have been indulging in fun photoshoots, painting, cooking and more amid the lockdown and often, Janhvi shares the treats with her fans on social media in the form of photos. However, recently, Janhvi dug out one of last year’s memories with sister Khushi Kapoor around the same time and shared it as a cool throwback treat with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi took fans back in time to last year around April 21, 2019, when she was shooting for Roohi Afzana in Manali and her sister Khushi Kapoor was with her. Not just this, being the elder one, Janhvi took a hilarious dig at her younger sister by sharing the throwback photo in which Khushi can be seen struggling to climb the rocks while the Dhadak star already has scaled them and was enjoying the view while waiting for her sister to reach her.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi and Anshula's picture perfect throwback photo spells sibling love

Sharing the photo on social media on Earth Day 2020, Janhvi wrote, “PS really enjoying how Khushi is struggling to climb the rocks behind me…” Well, surely Khushi may get back at her sister for sharing a photo like this one social media and we can’t wait to see the cute banter between the two.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s photo with Khushi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the Coronavirus lockdown began, Janhvi was busy gearing up to kick off shooting for ’s magnum opus, Takht. The film will also star , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor apart from Janhvi. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×