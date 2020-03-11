Janhvi Kapoor is dipped in Holi colours as she clicks a selfie with a friend and we love it; See PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In this photo, Janhvi Kapoor is seen clicking a selfie while smeared in Holi colors; See PHOTO

Yesterday, the entire nation celebrated the festival of Holi, and B-town celebs also stepped out of their house to play with colors. From , Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , to Jacqueline and others, we snapped a host of celebs in the city, and although we didn’t pap Janhvi Kapoor but today, we got our hands on a photo wherein Janhvi Kapoor is seen clicking a selfie with a friend while she has colour on her face. In the photo, 23-year-old Janhvi Kapoor is seen smeared with color on her face but we totally love the photo.

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday, and while she kick-started the celebrations at Anshula Kapoor’s residence with and other cousins, she ended the day by a celebration with the paparazzi as she cut cake with the paps. Also, during an interview, this Dhadak actress said that when her mother, late , was alive, she used to decorate the room with balloons and pamper her to no end. On Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday, , , Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, and other stars took to social media to pen heartfelt wishes for the actor.

On the work front, after making her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, Janhvi will next be seen in Kargil Girl, Roohi-Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Takht co-starring Alia Bhatt, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo as she plays Holi with her friends:

