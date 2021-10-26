Janhvi Kapoor on disappointment of films like Dostana 2 & Takht getting derailed: It's heartbreaking but...

Janhvi Kapoor created a massive buzz in the town after she was roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht and the much awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Her fans were certainly excited in these much talked about projects and Janhvi had begun preparation for both be it watching Pakeezah, Mughal-e-Azam or taking Kathak lessons. However, much to everyone’s surprise, both Takht and Dostana 2 got derailed. Recently, Janhvi opened up on the same and called it heartbreaking.

Talking about the same in an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi said, “It’s heartbreaking, especially I think for me because I have a habit of dreaming and fantasizing and visualising and all of these things. In fact, just two days ago, I was expecting to get signed on for a film that I was really excited to do but I think because of dates it couldn’t happen or at least I was told it was dates. But again in my head, I had finished shooting the film, I had worn all my costumes, I had done all the comedy scenes, I had a blast. Honestly, it’s like a heartbreak but it’s a huge part of the job. I feel like, until I have signed the film and I am on the film set, actually even then Dostana to I was on the film set also. Until the film is nearing release, I don’t think you should believe that it has happened.”

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, is gearing up for the release of Good Luck Jerry. Announcing the wrap, Janhvi wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything”. 

Anonymous : Although i like Janhvi ,she really needs to come out of fantasy land and focus on honing her acting..she seems to immature and sheltered,hope she concentrates on good acting.As a person she sounds like a sweet girl!!
Anonymous : focus on good scripts dear instead of good cosmetic surgeries.
