Janhvi Kapoor does 'Bawaal' in a supermarket after Varun Dhawan dares her to groove to JugJugg Jeeyo track

Janhvi Kapoor is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps her massive fan following intrigued with her posts. Be it her selfie, her fun time with sister Khushi Kapoor, her posts for her family, movie announcements, fun on the sets and more, every post of Janhvi tends to grab a lot of attention. And now, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has shared an entertaining video after her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan gave her an interesting dare.

The video had Janhvi grooving to the popular track Nach Punjaban from Varun’s upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo in a supermarket. The actress was seen imitating the hook step of the song and even asked the commoners in the supermarket to join her for a quick impromptu performance. In the caption, Janhvi had revealed that Varun had given her the dare to this ‘bawaal’ actor. She wrote, “Super market mein #Bawaal only because u dared me to @varundvn ab bolo #JugJugJeeyo. #nachpunjaban”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s video grooving to Varun Dhawan’s Nach Punjaban here:

To note, Janhvi and Varun will be collaborating for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial in Bawaal. The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for Europe to shoot for the movie. Bawaal will be releasing on April 7 next year. Meanwhile, Varun is also busy promoting JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year. The family drama will be revolving around post marital affairs and is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

