Janhvi Kapoor does not want to do Sridevi’s biopic and her answer will leave you stunned

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of the current generation. Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. She is currently on a promotional spree and is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Mili. During one of the media interactions, she was asked about working in her late mother Sridevi’s biopic to which her reply is what caught our attention.

It is not hidden from anyone that Janhvi is the daughter of the late superstar, Sridevi. The star kid made her debut right after the demise of the Mr. India actress. Janhvi in most of her interviews has always opened up about the bond she shared with her mother. Unfortunately, Sridevi could not see Janhvi’s brilliance on the silver screen. But recently, she was asked at a press conference if she would like to act in her biopic if it is ever made. To this, the actress instantly replied, ‘No’. On being asked to give a reason, Janhvi with a smiling face replied, “Sir abhi wo bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bahut bhook lagi hai aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe.”

About Mili

Janhvi Kapoor is playing a nurse in the movie and her character’s name is Mili Naudiyal. She is a nursing graduate but also works at a Café as a part-timer. The trailer shows Mili's bond with her father and Sunny Kaushal (her boyfriend). Janhvi, working at a café in a mall, gets stuck in the freezer. She is seen wrapping her body with duct tape to save herself from freezing. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. The survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor.

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.