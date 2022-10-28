Janhvi Kapoor does not want Vijay Deverakonda to be a part of her swayamvar; Here’s why

All eyes are on Janhvi Kapoor ever since her film Mili’s trailer has been released. Fans are quite excited to see her in this thriller film. Janhvi will star opposite Sunny Kaushal in this one. The trailer was quite gripping and fans are waiting with bated breaths to unlock the mystery. The actress is currently on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming movie. In a recent interview, she grabbed a lot of attention after she ended up saying that Vijay Deverakonda is ‘practically married’. And now while talking to Times Of India, she has clarified why she said this.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most desirable bachelor in the entertainment industry currently. During one of the Koffee With Karan 7 episodes, we saw how Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor went on to call Vijay a platter of cheese. Well, currently the buzz is that the Liger star is dating Rashmika Mandanna. Although, the two stars have not confirmed anything regarding this but fans believe that they are more than just friends. When Janhvi called Vijay ‘practically married’ fans had a foot-in-mouth moment and their assumption turned into a confirmation about Vijay dating Rashmika. In an interview with The Times of India, when Janhvi was asked why she said what she said about Vijay, She said she didn’t have her “filter” on and, “The question was: Who would you pick if it was your swayamvar? All that I meant with my answer was that Vijay is not in our circle and we don’t interact much, hence it is unlikely.”