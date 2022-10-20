Janhvi Kapoor doesn't want sister Khushi to 'date an actor'; Here's why

Janhvi Kapoor , the young actress has already carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her excellent choice of films. Unlike her contemporaries, the talented actress has always opted for films that challenge her as an artist over commercial potboilers. Janhvi Kapoor made a fantastic debut with the 2018-released romantic drama Dhadak, which was an official remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Later, she emerged as one of the top actresses of her generation with her seasoned performances. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor gave some interesting pieces of advice to her sister Khushi Kapoor , who is now gearing up for her grand Bollywood debut.

When Janhvi Kapoor was asked what advice she would like to give to Khushi, who is entering this industry soon, the Mili actress had a very interesting reply. “Don’t date an actor,” replied the loving sister, to the much surprise of both the interviewer and the viewers. “Just because I think the kind of girls I and her are, I just think it would be better,” added Janhvi Kapoor with a meaningful smile. Notably, with her smart advice to her sister Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi has also indirectly admitted that she was indeed dating an actor, in the past.

Later, Janhvi Kapoor also opened up about other important things she wants Khushi to follow when she enters the film industry. “Know your worth. Know that you have something to offer, despite what faceless people on Instagram might say,” said the doting sister. Janhvi Kapoor later revealed that she had to spend a lot of time to get out of that space. “That’s her battle to fight. But I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table. More than just her pedigree” stated the Mili actress.

Janhvi and Khushi’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of highly promising projects in her kitty, including the upcoming survival drama Mili, sports comedy Mr & Mrs. Mahi, and romantic comedy Bawaal. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up to make her acting debut with the Netflix adaptation of The Archies Comics, which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

