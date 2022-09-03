Janhvi Kapoor dons a black crop-top as she gets clicked outside a studio in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film, Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and starred Ishaan Khatter. The Ghost Stories actress has paved a way into the hearts of her fans and has created a mark for herself in the industry. Janhvi has been currently basking in the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry, which premiered digitally.

Janhvi got clicked outside a studio in the city this evening. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in black crop-top and shorts. She walked out of the studio and headed towards her car. The actress got mobbed by fans who wished to click a selfie with her. She graced every fan with a selfie from her car and then left the site. The actress is frequently spotted in the city. Last week, the actress was spotted practising cricket for her movie Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. She is working really hard on that film. Apart from that, she usually gets spotted outside her gym, where she goes for her pilates classes.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor getting clicked outside a studio in the city:

Currently enjoying the success of GoodLuck Jerry, Janhvi is also happy about completing Bawaal shooting schedule. Recently, she and Varun Dhawan shared several photos from their international shoot schedule for Bawaal and called it a wrap. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mili with producer-dad Boney Kapoor. They are contemplating about the medium of release and a decision will be taken in due course. Lastly, she will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. This drama film has a cricket backdrop.

