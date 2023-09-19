Janhvi Kapoor dons golden saree as she visits Manish Malhotra’s home for Ganpati darshan; Ananya Panday joins

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is finally here, and a number of celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, Arpita Khan Sharma and others have welcomed Bappa into their homes. Besides this, a number of celebrities stepped out today for Ganpati darshan, and were spotted by the paparazzi. Early this morning, Kartik Aaryan, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and many other actors were seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Meanwhile, just a little while ago, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also spotted as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's home for Ganpati darshan.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor dress up in traditional as they arrive at Manish Malhotra's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely ethereal as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi redefined elegance in a golden saree paired with a matching blouse, while she had her hair tied back in a bun with gajra wrapped around it. She was all smiles as she made her way to Manish Malhotra's residence. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor donned a baby pink ethnic dress with an embroidered dupatta and matching Kolhapuri slippers. She left her hair open, and held a bag in her hand. The Kapoor sisters posed for the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's residence. Check out the video below!

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Manish Malhotra's residence

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday also looked gorgeous in a pastel pink and blue ombre anarkali dress. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also spotted by the paparazzi, and the sisters looked stunning! Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with them on his Instagram stories. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also arrived with their kids Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia donned a bright orange and yellow dress, while Riteish was seen wearing a red kurta with white pajama. Check out the videos below!

Meanwhile, this morning, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures as she and her family welcomed Ganpati Bappa. "Welcome home Bappa," she wrote, while sharing pictures of herself, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday posing with Lord Ganesha.

