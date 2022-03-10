Janhvi Kapoor dons a golden shell dress and looks no less than a Greek goddess; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is one actress who never fails to ooze oomph and sass with her fashion statement. She is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of her sizzling in amazing outfits. Today too, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video of what looked like a photo shoot. She looked stunning in a golden outfit that looked inspired by shells and we bet it will set your heart on fire.

In the video, we can see Janhvi Kapoor amidst a golden background posing in her shell inspired outfit. She is wearing a backless top that has golden shells hanging all over with a spaghetti strap. She has paired her top with a golden skirt that has a shell-shaped cloth with sequin work. She has left her hair open and her glittery eye makeup makes her look gorgeous. Her expressions and poses will make you skip a heartbeat. Sharing this post Janhvi posted several yellow heart emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The teaser of the film was released recently and that has already created a lot of hype. Fans are loving it and are eagerly waiting for the film. This will be Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second collaboration after Roohi which was a box office hit as well.

Apart from this, Janhvi also has Good Luck Jerry and Helen which is a remake of the Malayalam film.

