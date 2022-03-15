Janhvi Kapoor dons a quirky, printed co-ord set as she gets papped at Jodhpur airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is turning out to be one of the most popular actresses among the current generation of Bollywood stars. Legendary actress, the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi made her debut in showbiz with the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ever since then, the young actress has been consistently under the limelight. Although only a few films old, Janhvi has shown considerable potential, which has earned her many fans and well-wishers on social media. Earlier this evening, Janhvi was spotted at the Jodhpur airport.

This morning, Janhvi was papped at the Mumbai airport where she donned an all-white outfit. Later on in the day, the actress was papped at the Jodhpur airport in a rather colorful ensemble. Janhvi was seen clad in a colorful, printed short kurta, with a pair of matching trousers. She also wrapped a brown and black checkered shawl around her. While her hair was kept open, Janhvi sported a no-makeup look. She finished her outfit of the day with a black mouth mask, a pair of beige sports shoes and a shoulder bag.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures:

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi where she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Goodluck Jerry and Mili in her pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be collaborating with Rajkummar for a second time.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature as she struts in a bewitching little black dress; PICS