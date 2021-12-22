Janhvi Kapoor dons a sporty look in pink and black, interacts with kids as she exits a clinic; PHOTOS

Among the popular Gen-Z stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to leave a mark with her performance in the films. Not just this, Janhvi is quite a fitness lover and hence, keeps up with her workout routine of Pilates. Often, when Janhvi steps out in the city, the paparazzi catch up with her and click her in the frame. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Janhvi headed out in the city and was snapped by the paps. Her casual yet sporty look is sure to grab all the attention.

In the photos, Janhvi can be seen clad in sporty attire. She was seen exiting a clinic in the city on Wednesday afternoon and while she was, she waited for her car to show up. While she was waiting, little kids caught up with her and Janhvi was seen interacting with them. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a pink tee with 'Pilates Girl' written over it. She teamed it up with black jogger shorts and flats. Her hair was left open and she looked charged up to take on the rest of the day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi has recently been in the headlines over her stunning photos from a shoot. Her photos evoked reactions from netizens and many loved her look in the same. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. She is also reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for another film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film was announced a few weeks back with a video that had voiceovers of Janhvi and Rajkumar.

