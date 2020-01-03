Janhvi Kapoor on Dostana 2 being compared to the first installment: I hope we match that standard

Janhvi Kapoor opened up on if she has any fears about the comparisons that may happen between the sequel and the first installment of Dostana.

Janhvi Kapoor started off her Bollywood career with Dhadak in 2018. With four projects in her kitty, she already marked the new year with a bang as her web anthology film, Ghost Stories and the same has been receiving praises. For the unversed, she will be seen soon in Dostana 2, Roohi Afza, Takht and Gunjan Saxena. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened about her upcoming projects. When asked if she has any fears about Dostana 2 getting compared with the first installment to which she said that Dostana became a cult classic and she hopes that she and her team matches to that standard, fun, energy and glamour. She added how the story, characters, and sets are completely different than the original movie and added how part 2 is a little more emotional.

She also commented on her other two upcoming movies Roohi Afza and Takht. Talking about Roohi Afza, the actress said," It’s one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that I’ve had the privilege of doing." She also revealed that she has started her prep for Takht as well. She had started learning Kathak and Urdu as well and added how she has been fascinated by the era.

Check out Janhvi's interview right below.

When asked how taxing it was to switch between the characters while shooting for so many projects simultaneously, to which she said that she did not have more than a day apart between her shoots for her three projects, Roohi Afza, Gunjan Saxena and Ghost Stories and added how it was very tough for her.

Credits :Hindustan Times

