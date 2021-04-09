Janhvi Kapoor drops bombs from Maldives as she turns into an island girl; Sizzles in Latest bikini PICS

Janhvi Kapoor, who has today returned to Mumbai from the Maldives, has shared a few stunning photos from the exotic paradise. Read on to find how Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor reacted.

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor has been setting the internet on fire thanks to her Maldives shenanigans. A few days ago, the Dhadak actress had jetted off to the exotic island with her friends. Going by her posts, it is quite evident that the actress had a great time there and enjoyed her vacation to the fullest. Janhvi has also been giving a sneak peek into her holiday via photos and videos on her handle. She had previously left everyone stunned after she shared a set of photos posing in metallic tinge monokini.

Now, the Roohi actress has shared a few more clicks from the exotic paradise wherein she has turned into an island girl. In the photos, Janhvi looked ravishing as she poses in a tinted green coloured bikini. The first picture showed the actress showing off her bikini body and flawless looks as she poses for the camera. Another shows her making a funny face as she dons a braided hairstyle. Alongside the post, Janhvi wrote, “Island girl”.

Her latest pictures have left everyone gushing including Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and . While Navya dropped fire emoji, Khushi commented, “Mermaid vibes.”

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s photos below:

On Friday, Janhvi returned to Mumbai from the Maldives and was spotted in a lovely black dress.

Meanwhile, the Gunjan Saxena actress has a slew of interesting lineups in her kitty. Among them are Good Luck Jerry, Takht, and Dostana 2.

