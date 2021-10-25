Janhvi Kapoor drops breathtaking PICS in peach and orange athleisure as she treks on the hills

Lately, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s social media game has been too good. Although a few films old, Janhvi continues to capture fans’ attention through her unique and adorable personality in real life and virtual world alike. She often treats fans to her personal life, especially her time spent with friends. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a slew of breathtaking photographs from her trek on the hills and you wouldn’t want to miss out on them.

Janhvi Kapoor has been dropping a slew of pictures on Instagram stories. In the pictures, fans can get a glimpse of her day in the hills where she went trekking with her friends. Clad in a peach tank top, orange leggings, sneakers and a jacket, Janhvi looks like a true adventurer. She shared several pictures giving netizens a glimpse of the scenic beauty of her surroundings. The dying sun, distant hills, trees, hills and fog made the scene look absolutely pleasant and serene. In one picture Janhvi is seen seated with her friend, while in another, she is seen seated with her back to the camera. All in all, it is evident that Janhvi had a terrific day.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Goodluck Jerry. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mili.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks like a true reflection of Sridevi as she dons a retro look; PICS