Janhvi Kapoor drops BTS pics from Paris Haute Couture Week debut; don’t miss her enjoying ice cream in city

Janhvi Kapoor has not just impressed the audience with her acting performances over the years but has also turned heads with her style. The actress often makes a fashion statement, be it at formal events or even during casual outings.

Janhvi recently made her debut at the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week. She has now shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her preparation for the event, which included enjoying delicious food.

Janhvi Kapoor goes behind-the-scenes of her Paris Haute Couture Week appearance

Today, June 25, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her time in Paris. While the first photo was of her appearance on the runway in a mermaid-style black outfit, the second snap showed her sitting in the balcony of her hotel room. It looked like she was enjoying her morning with a view.

There were selfies, which gave a closer look at her makeup and dress as she got ready. She also shared an image where she was seen eating a scrumptious bowl of food. Janhvi even posed with her designer, Rahul Mishra. The last shot captured her in the French city in a floral dress as she devoured chocolate ice cream.

In the caption, Janhvi expressed gratitude to her designer, stating, “A first. thank you @rahulmishra_7 for having me as a part of your spectacular show that encapsulated energies and auras so beautifully. There was a meditative zen like vibration in the room that felt like such a change of pace compared to the exciting but hectic madness at Paris Couture Week that was contagious right till the door of your show.”

She added, “The slow soulful music, the patiently gliding models in your intricate garments and most importantly you and your family and teams sincerity, simplicity, unadulterated creativity and passion made this a perfect first.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is now looking forward to the release of the thriller film Ulajh, which is slated to hit theaters on August 2.

