Janhvi Kapoor drops jaws in white slit dress; rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya can't stop gushing

Janhvi Kapoor is a highly adored Bollywood actress. While her professional life is well-known to her fans, there's also keen interest in her personal life. It's been rumored for a while that she's in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, and they are often seen together. Shikhar often leaves sweet comments on Janhvi's posts, expressing his admiration for her beautiful photos. Recently, his comment on Janhvi Kapoor’s post has again grabbed attention.

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts to her post

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself dazzling in a white high-high slit dress. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it with a shark emoji. While there were many comments from several fans and celebrities, the one comment that definitely grabbed the eyes was of her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Gushing over the actress’ picture, he wrote. “D Flawless,” along with a heart-eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at Mumbai Airport

Recently, both Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend were papped together when they reached the Mumbai airport. They both arrived at the airport at the same time, but they didn't pose together for photos in front of the paparazzi. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a beautiful blush pink co-ord set at the airport. She had on a pink crop top with pink pants and a long shrug. She opted for beige-colored sandals and carried a black and white handbag. She left her hair down along with a minimal makeup look with pink glossy lips. Shikhar Pahariya on the other hand donned a sky blue colored shirt and denim jeans with sunglasses. HAVE A LOOK:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Mr and Mrs Maahi along with Rajkummar Rao, Ulajh with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, and Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

