Janhvi Kapoor drops recreated version of Dilon Ki Doriyan song from Bawaal; here’s how netizens reacted

The promotions of the highly anticipated film Bawaal featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are in full swing as its release on the digital platform draws near. While the actors have been busy with promotional activities, the makers have been treating fans to the film's songs. The latest release, Dilon Ki Doriyan, has received immense love from the audience. In the midst of it all, Janhvi Kapoor shared a fun-filled video on her social media, recreating the song and leaving fans in splits.

Janhvi Kapoor's fun-filled dance video

Janhvi Kapoor delighted her fans by sharing a playful video on her social media handle. In the video, she can be seen dressed in a cute light yellow outfit, dancing alongside her makeup artist and other team members. The lighthearted and energetic dance moves showcased Janhvi's playful side, evoking laughter and applause from her fans.

Reactions from Rhea Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Rhea Kapoor and her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, reacted to the video, labeling it as ‘chaotic reels’ and ‘Mass.’ Their humorous response added to the entertainment value of Janhvi's dance video. Whilst Maish Malhotra dropped emojis like red heart and fire in the comments. Anuj Radia wrote, ‘I LIKE THIS SONG…. and this is cuteee.’ Fans also joined in with their comments, expressing their amusement and showering Janhvi with compliments like ‘You are not a bawal ,you are babydoll’ , ‘Omg very hum saath saath hain vibes’, ‘Cutie heart'touching moment of songpicture’

The song Dilon Ki Doriyan

The song Dilon Ki Doriyan from the film Bawaal has struck a chord with the audience. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, the song has a captivating melody. Arafat Mehmood composed the music, while Tanishk Bagchi penned the lyrics. The release of Dilon Ki Doriyan marks the unveiling of the film's third song.

The excitement builds for Bawaal

As the release of Bawaal approaches, the buzz surrounding the film continues to grow. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, the film tells the story of Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju Bhaiya, a history teacher who gains local fame through a false persona. Unexpected circumstances force him and his newlywed wife, Nisha, to embark on a journey across Europe, tracing the trail of World War II. The film, exclusively premiering on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories, is set to captivate audiences on July 21.

Upcoming projects for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan has a promising lineup of projects. He will be seen in the series Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is also working on an action thriller with director Atlee. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for Mr And Mrs Mahi and has already begun shooting for Ulajh, a patriotic thriller directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

