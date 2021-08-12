Janhvi Kapoor drops Sara Ali Khan's UNSEEN pic with a birthday note about great food, greater abs & more

Actress Sara Ali Khan has turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for her. Now, her close friend and contemporary from Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has penned a lovely note for Sara to wish her on birthday along with a heartwarming unseen photo of the two together. The endearing wish is bound to leave you impressed by Sara and Janhvi. Sara, who turns 26 today, apparently celebrated with close friends and at home and photos are doing rounds on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a photo in which she could be seen posing with Sara. In the photo, Janhvi is seen leaning her forehead on Sara's shoulder. The two young starlets could be seen clad in hues of pink and printed outfits for the day. With cute smiles, Sara and Janhvi nailed the cute photo. Sharing the photo, Janhvi wished the Simmba actress and wrote, "HBD @saraalikhan95. May this year be filled with the best memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everyone loves you for!."

Take a look:

Janhvi shares a great equation with Sara and often, the two workouts together with Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. A while back, the two took a trip together and their workout videos from that time went viral on social media. Fans love the camaraderie between the two young starkids.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan are also celebrating her birthday on social media and wishing her in lovely ways. The actress celebrated with her close friends including Jehan Handa, Ahilya Mehta and others. They shared inside photos of the decor that was all pink. As we wait for the birthday girl to share photos from her party, her wishes are surely worth taking a look at.

