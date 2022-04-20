Janhvi Kapoor drops a soothing PIC in blue kurta, shares a glimpse of her Lucknow travel diaries

Janhvi Kapoor is a wanderlust soul who loves to explore the beauties of this world. Just a few days back, she was in Tamil Nadu with her friend and she also shared some beautiful captures from her trip there. Janhvi is also very active on her Instagram where she often shares her life updates and gorgeous pictures with her fans. Speaking of which, just a while back, Janhvi once again treated her followers to glimpses of her time in Lucknow.

Janhvi Kapoor uploaded an Instagram story of herself where she looked absolutely resplendent. She stood at a picturesque historical location. With the sunset behind her, Janhvi’s smile soothed our souls. She wore a subtle blue-coloured ethnic attire that perfectly complimented the whole vibe of the picture. A few days back, she had shared another photo dump from her Ooty diaries. In the photograph, Janhvi could be seen standing amidst lush green tea gardens. The actress donned a white ribbed crop top which she styled with a pair of brown trousers.

Take a look at Janhvi's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has Mili and Goodluck Jerry in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be featuring in Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the second time. She recently announced her digital debut in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: 'Exciting times' Janhvi Kapoor expresses happiness as brother Arjun Kapoor kicks off 'The Lady Killer' shoot