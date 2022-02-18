Janhvi Kapoor dubs Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do ‘a film from the heart’, praises actors

Janhvi Kapoor is in awe of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s recently released film Badhaai Do. The Harshvardhan Kulkarni directorial which hit the cinemas last week on the 11th of February has been in the headlines in recent times. It focuses on the concept of ‘Lavender Marriage’ wherein two homosexual people marry each other for convenience in order to appear like a heterosexual couple in front of society. Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the young actress took to her social media space a few hours back and shared her thoughts on the movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi praise the film and actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. She also said that the entire Badhaai Do team will be proud of the film forever. Janhvi wrote, “A film from the heart! Such a beautiful and important story (red heart emoji) @rajkummar_rao like always, your honesty and craft is unparalleled and such a joy to watch on screen. @bhumipednekar it amazes me how natural and sensitive all your performances are and this is one of your best! Congratulations to the entire team! This is a film you all will be proud of forever!”

Talking to IANS earlier, Rajkummar said that Badhaai Do is one of the best scripts he has read. He said, “One of the best scripts that I've ever read. The moment I read the script, I was laughing with it. I also saw the emotional and sensitive part of it. Once I was done reading the script, I was thinking about these two characters and the drama they must have gone through."

In other news, both Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be collaborating for the second time after their 2021 horror-comedy Roohi. The actors will be sharing screen space in Mr & Mrs Mahi backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma.

