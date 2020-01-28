Janhvi Kapoor is elated as she walks the ramp with brother Arjun Kapoor; calls it a special experience

Janhvi Kapoor recently walked the ramp with brother Arjun Kapoor at a fashion show. She has now expressed her happiness about the same through the medium of an Instagram post.

Janhvi Kapoor is among the Gen – Y category of Bollywood celebs who have been able to garner a massive fan following within a short span of time. The beautiful actress stole hearts when she made her debut with the movie Dhadak in the year 2018. The best part is that her fan following hasn’t faded a bit despite being just one film old. Moreover, Janhvi’s public appearances are much awaited by the fans and the paparazzi alike, courtesy her fashion statements.

The Roohi Afzana actress is very close to her family members and is often spotted spending time together with them. The fans were very excited to see Janhvi walking the ramp with brother for the first time at a recently held fashion show. Expressing her happiness about the same, Janhvi has shared an Instagram post wherein she mentioned about feeling special when she walked the ramp with Arjun. She also shared a picture with the Panipat actor from the event.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's sweetest quotes about each other speaks of their sibling bond)

The sibling bond between Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor grew stronger when he stood by her like a rock post the untimely demise of her mother . The brother - sister duo had also appeared together in a talk show hosted by . Both Janhvi and Arjun have some interesting projects coming up this year. Janhvi will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the horror comedy Roohi Afzana and Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 respectively. She will also play the titular role in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently filming for an untitled project along with Rakul Preet Singh which has been backed by Kaashvie Nair.

Credits :Instagram

Read More