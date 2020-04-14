Janhvi Kapoor enjoying an ice cream by the lake in a throwback photo is all of us during our vacay; See PHOTO

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor looks delightful as she enjoys an ice cream in a throwback photo

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and although in 2019, this 23-year-old actress did not have a single release, however, she has a host of films lined up. Dostana 2, Takht, RoohiAfzana, and Kargil Girl are the few films that Janhvi has in her kitty, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since the nation is under a lockdown, therefore, there are no film shootings and no new film releases. Now due to the lockdown, since we don’t get paparazzi photos of Janhvi Kapoor, what we did was to dig deep into the archives to find a major throwback photo of the actress as she is seen enjoying a boat ride while eating some munchies, slurry and lollipop. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles and as always, wins our hearts with her gorgeous smile.

In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor is dressed in casuals and from what we can make of it, this photo is way before Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor proved that she loves kathak as she took to social media to shared a video from her dance class wherein she is seen dancing to a song from ’s film and alongside the video, she wrote, “missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?” In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing on the famous song Salaam from the film Umrao Jaan which originally stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also, she is seen wearing a pink and white long kurti with a matching pair of palazzo pants. Now a few weeks back, when Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 23rd birthday, she got talking about how her mother and late actress used to celebrate her birthday. Janhvi Kapoor reminisced about her good old days when she used to celebrate her birthday with Sridevi as she said that her mother would decorate her room with balloons and make everything feel special. Adding, Janhvi Kapoor said that be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting, her mother would make her feel pampered. Also, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that as she is growing y0, she has realized that time spent with her loved ones matters more than materialistic gifts to her. “A few years ago, some friends took me to Alibaug. There was lots of cake, while one friend recited a poem for me. It was the first time I was out of town for an entire day,” she said.

Now since Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi, people are bound to compare the two and draw comparisons between her and her mother and talking about the comparisons, Janhvi said that people need to accept that she is a different person from her mother and while a section of society has been able to do that with Dhadak, but there are people who couldn’t make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in her. “Maybe after more of my work comes out, they’ll understand I’m a different type of actor and I’ll make different choices,” shared Janhvi. Also, Janhvi Kapoor has said that she would not feature in a remake of any of her mother’s classics because she thinks that no one can recreate that magic and also, Janhvi feels that when something has been done so well, she doesn’t know if it’s right to try to attempt to do it again. On the work front, after making her debut with ’s remake of Marathi hit Sairat, Janhvi was seen in Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories. Next up, Janhvi will be seen in a biopic on air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, where she plays the titular role and also, Janhvi will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy flick, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. Plus, Janhvi will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 and will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama- Takht. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the entire world, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that the country will be under a lockdown until May 3, 2020, film releases have been postponed and shootings stalled and therefore, we will have to wait for the situation to normalize before we get to see Janhvi on the silver screen.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor jumps & squats into the week in a throwback video & gives us perfect dose of Monday motivation

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×