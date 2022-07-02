Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a boat party with Bawaal co-actor Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal; PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut with the 2018 film Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and ever since then, she has been in the limelight. The actress has appeared in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena, and Roohi, and has showcased her acting potential to the audience. She will soon be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Some time back, Janhvi took to her social media space and shared a photo, where she can be seen enjoying her day with Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film titled Bawaal, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. A few hours back, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and reshared a photo shared by a colleague. In the picture, one can see Janhvi chilling with Natasha Dalal and a couple of her friends at a boat. While Janhvi was seen wearing a white outfit, Natasha donned a black one. Both of them smiled for the picture, as they sat next to each other. The caption in this photo read, “JK’s boat party! She planned this for days! (high-five emoji) Thank you @janhvikapoor @adityakan @natashadalal08.” Janhvi reshared this photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Too blessed to be stressed.”

Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. She now has GoodLuck Jerry, Mimi, and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline, apart from Bawaal.

