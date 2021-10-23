Janhvi Kapoor enjoys breathtaking sunset view amid mountains, shares dreamy PHOTO

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has kick-started her weekend on a serene note. On Saturday evening, the Dhadak actor enjoyed watching a breathtaking sunset view when the sky turned in the stunning hues of orange and yellow. Well, this isn’t the first time when Janhvi Kapoor blessed the wanderlust hearts of fans with mesmerising views. Her social media profile is filled with her alluring vacation pics. Although the location of her recent outing isn’t known, it is sure that the star is having a ball amidst the beauty of nature.

In the latest post, Janhvi Kapoor captured a picturesque sky as the sun was just about to set. With mountains and green lush around, the actor enjoyed some cool breeze by the lake. One can’t simply help but notice the beauty of mother nature in the scenic photo. Although the latest picture doesn’t actually feature the actor, it can be safely said that Janhvi is a true astrophile. Check out her story below:

This comes just a day after, Janhvi shared a goofy photo post of herself on her Instagram profile. In the previous post, Janhvi Kapoor gave fans a quick sneak peek into how she troubles her entire team in a series of funny behind-the-scenes videos. The post began with her dazzling in a gorgeous silver lehenga as she strikes smouldering poses for the camera. However, in a quick second, Janhvi changes her sassy self into a goofy nutcase as she dances hilariously leaving her crew members in splits.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

