Janhvi Kapoor enjoys cards game with friends on her vacay & their fun time will make you miss your gang; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying her vacay with her friends including her pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. Her recent video of chilling over a card game with her squad is going viral on social media.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been treating fans with her vacation photos on social media over the past few days and her followers have been loving them. From enjoying goofy dance shenanigans with her squad to soaking in the sun, Janhvi has been making the most of her trip while she is away from Mumbai. And now, another video from Janhvi's fun-filled vacay with friends is going viral on social media and it is bound to make you miss your own squad.

A video featuring Janhvi and her friends is doing rounds in which she is seen enjoying a game of cards with her gang. In the video, Janhvi is seen holding a deck of cards in her hand while playing with her buddies. She is seen sporting a purple hoodie with a ponytail and as she beamed with joy, she played her hand in the cards game. The Roohi star seemed to be having a gala time with her buddies as she spends time away from work in Mumbai.

Recently, Janhvi also shared stunning sunkissed photos with her pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. In the photos, Janhvi and her friend could be seen twinning in shorts and crop top as they posed and enjoyed the sunshine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film managed to do fairly well in theatres and then released on an OTT platform. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2. The film was in the news recently as Dharma Productions reportedly will be recasting the film after Kartik Aaryan's exit from the project.

