Janhvi Kapoor enjoys lunch date with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya and birthday girl Khushi Kapoor; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, reported to be dating, are frequently photographed enjoying time together in public. On various occasions, Shikhar has left affectionate comments on Janhvi's social media posts, drawing public attention. Additionally, Janhvi and Shikhar are frequently seen together in public, assumed to be on dates.

Most recently, Janhvi and Shikhar were photographed in public together, along with Khushi Kapoor who is celebrating her 23rd birthday today.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya

A while ago, Kapoor sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted in the city along with the latter’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The Archies star turns 23 today, and seems the trio stepped out for a lunch date to celebrate the occasion. Several pictures and videos clicked by the paparazzi are doing the rounds on the internet as they exit the café.

During the lunch date, Jahnvi Kapoor turned heads as she looked gorgeous in a long red dress. She paired it up with small earrings and minimal makeup. In her signature style, the actress wore her wavy hair down with a side part. She carried a white sling bag and completed the look with sandals.

The birthday girl, Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a white short dress. She accessorized her look with small earrings and a sleek neckpiece. The 23-year-old also carried a stylish eyewear.

In addition to this, Shikhar was seen sporting a brown shirt with blue denims and white sneakers. He completed his look with black stylish eye shades. Shikhar was seen attending a call as he exited the café. As soon as he came out, he made his way towards the car.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's work-front

Talking about Janhavi Kapoor’s upcoming exciting lineup of projects, she is all set to make her debut in down south with Devara. The film will also star Jr. NTR in the titular role. Just a few days back, the actress wrapped the shoot for this highly-anticipated PAN India project. The out-and-out mass entertainer will feature Saif Ali Khan in the role of an antagonist. The film will release next year on April 5, 2024.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be soon debuting in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will stream on Netflix from December 7.

