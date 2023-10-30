Janhvi Kapoor enjoys ‘tres leches and movie night’ as she wraps up Devara shooting schedule; see PIC

Janhvi Kapoor established herself as one of the most sought-after young talents of Bollywood over the years, with some notable movies and powerful performances. The young actress is now all set to make her South cinema debut with Devara, the upcoming mass actioner that features Telugu superstar Jr. NTR in the titular role.

As reported earlier, Janhvi Kapoor has now returned to Mumbai after successfully wrapping up the recent shooting schedule of the upcoming pan-Indian movie. The actress, who is now enjoying a lazy Sunday night at home, dropped a sneak peek into the same with an Instagram story recently.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys ‘tres leches and movie night’

The young actress, who is back home after successfully wrapping up yet another shooting schedule of Devara, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her Sunday night, with a special picture. In the Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor is seen holding a bowl of tres leches cake, as she enjoyed a movie in her living room. "Nothing like a tres leches and a movie night after a fulfilling schedule wrap #Devara (red heart emoji)," reads Janhvi's post.

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story, below:

