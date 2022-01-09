Janhvi Kapoor enjoys winter with Khushi and her pet as she sharpens her painting and reading skills; PICS

Time and again, Janhvi Kapoor has flaunted her glamorous designed-filled wardrobe to stun the fashion police. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all being floored. But what attracts us more is her girl next door nature. On Sunday, January 9, the star took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos online that gave fans a sneak peek of her winter time. Going by the post, it seems that the star is down with a fever.

In the first picture, the Dhadak star was seen posing with a thermometer in her mouth. While the other photographs gave fans a glimpse of how she’s passing her time. It seems that the actress indulged in reading a novel and painting to find solace. In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor is also spending some quality time with her sister Khushi Kapoor and her adorable dog. While sharing the new post online, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it as, “that time of year again.”

This comes just a day after, Janhvi flaunted her bronzed look with the picturesque background of the same golden desert. The star was seen donning a Kaftan that perfectly flaunted her beautiful curves. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. Previously, she also announced the completion of her movie, Milli via social media.

Talking about her collaboration with dad Boney Kapoor, Janhvi said, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.” Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

