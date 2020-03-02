Janhvi Kapoor entertains Anshula Kapoor with her classical dance moves & it deserves all your attention; WATCH

In this video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen entertaining sister Anshula Kapoor as she dances to a classical Indian song.

Just after entertaining us with her dance moves to Piya Tose Naina Lage, Janhvi Kapoor, today, decided to give us another dose of entertainment when she decided to give an impromptu dance performance to an Indian classical song. Thanks to social media, sister Anshula Kapoor posted a video of Janhvi Kapoor on social media wherein she is seen doing some random Indian classical dance steps. In the video, Janhvi is seen remembering the dance steps of a song as she goes ‘Something’ ‘Something’, and as always, she looks stunning in her desi look.

A few days back, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at Shashank Khaitan’s birthday bash wherein she along with , , , Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Natasha Dalal and others celebrated the birthday, and while Shashank was cutting the cake, the Bollywood brigade broke into a gig wherein they were snapped singing ‘Zor Se Bolo Happy Birthday’.

On the work front, after her Bollywood debut film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfzana. Also, Janhvi will be seen in a hot avatar in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay. Also, soon, this 22-year-old actress will start shooting for Karan Johar’s period drama- Takht co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor entertaining Anshula Kapoor with her classical dance moves:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor: 5 traditional looks flaunted by the actress that prove she is a spitting image of mom Sridevi

Credits :Instagram

Read More