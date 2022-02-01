Janhvi Kapoor is the epitome of cuteness in THIS pig-tailed look; PICS

Are you tired of putting your hair in a boring ponytail or just leaving it down? Well, you have come to the right place. Usually, our laziness gets the better of us and we hardly put effort into styling our hair but for the days when you do look for inspiration… our Bollywood babe Janhvi Kapoor is here to save the day! Recently, the ‘Rooh’ actress was spotted in the city looking super cute and gorgeous. Oh, and of course, her adorable hairstyle was the highlight of her look.

In the pics where Janhvi Kapoor was spotted, she looked effortlessly beautiful in her casual look. She sported a basic white tee and navy blue tights but made this simple outfit look just too good! Her hair was tied in two french-braids that enhanced her girlish charm. The young actress was spotted with a friend as they went about their day in the city. Yep, nothing new, just Janhvi serving looks and blessing us with her gorgeous existence.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi had wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry. She thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.” Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor has also been making headlines as her name has come out for the leading lady in Jr NTR and Buchi Babu’s next.

