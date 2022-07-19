Janhvi Kapoor is excited for Khushi’s The Archies: ‘If anyone says anything bad about her, will screw them up’

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and fans can’t keep about it. She will be seen sharing the screen with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda etc in the movie which is the Bollywood adaptation of the classic comic. Needless to say, Janhvi Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family are quite excited about her young actress’ debut and are seen cheering for her. And now, Janhvi has expressed her excitement about Khushi’s debut and said that she is thrilled about it.

Janhvi Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor’s debut

Talking to India Today, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress stated she is happy to see Khushi working really hard for her debut and she is hopeful that things would go well for her. “ I have visited their outdoor shoot once briefly, their energy is so pure and I think they're making something that's from the heart and something that people are going to love. These kids are so talented and so hard-working. I've seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she's auditioning for this role,” Janhvi was quoted as saying.

Janhvi Kapoor warns troll

Furthermore, as trolls are part and parcel of celeb life, Janhvi made sure to have Khushi’s back and went on to warn trolls about targeting Khushi Kapoor. She stated that if anyone ever targets Khushi, says anything about her or trolled her, “I am gonna screw them up”. And when Janhvi was quizzed if there is any advice she wants to give to her younger sister, the actress asserted that Khushi doesn’t need any tips as she is brilliant.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movies

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Siddharth Sengupta, the black comedy will be releasing on July 29. She is also working with Varun Dhawan on Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. The movie will mark Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun and will be hitting the screens on April 7 next year. Besides, Janhvi will also be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

