Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans for 'birthday love'; drops PICS in striking traditional attire

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 today, March 6. Several Bollywood celebrities, her fans, and followers extended warm birthday wishes to her. To express her gratitude to them, Janhvi shared a post on her social media account where she can be seen looking gorgeous in traditional attire.

Janhvi Kapoor drops post to express her gratitude for birthday wishes

Taking to her Instagram account a while ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures of herself in a beautiful traditional attire. Sharing the pictures, she penned, "Thank you for the birthday love (pray emoji)"

The actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a colorful lehenga. She also put a flower in her hair and clicked photos giving different poses.

Take a look:

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Ooooooooooooohhhh pyar ho gaya aapko dekh ke" Another commented, "kaafi sundar" "Prettty pretttyyy," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping praiseworthy words while wishing the actress on her birthday.

Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya dropped a special post for the actress. He shared a sweet birthday wish along with a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the other picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with her beau's fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, "love from all your fur babies."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Janhvi along with Shikhar and Orry visited the Tirumala Temple to seek blessing for her birthday. The video of them visiting the temple went viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Speaking about the professional front of Janhvi Kapoor, she has some exciting projects lined up. The actress will be seen in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma. She is also set to shine in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

Moreover, Janhvi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in Devara, where she'll share the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in RC16. The big announcement for the same was dropped on the occasion of her birthday.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya turns protective for Janhvi Kapoor, saves her from crowd at Tirupati temple