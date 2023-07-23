Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans for loving her and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal; says THIS

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal was recently released on an OTT platform. The actors have teamed up for the first time in this romantic drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film has been receiving positive reviews on social media with Varun and Janhvi getting high praise for their performances. On Sunday, Janhvi shared a long touching note to thank her fans for the love they have shown for Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for loving her and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal

A few days after the release of the film Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her fans. Janhvi expressed her gratitude to the fans for appreciating her performance and showering love on her character Nisha in Bawaal. She also shared pictures of herself along with co-star Varun Dhawan from the film.

The actress wrote, “Your love has been #Bawaal .. Nisha ko apnane ke liye, Ajju ko sudharne ke liye, humari kahaani aur kaam ko itna pyaar dene ke liye- thank you.. in this race to create a perception, to compete for things and for some sort of validation- some of us are lost. And sometimes what we feel are the biggest problems, are really only our minds not allowing us to value what we have. In light of the inhuman hardships that were faced by so many through a period of history, maybe we can learn that life is fleeting; that our problems are trivial, what matters is not what you have but what you are, that sometimes we forget to value the simplest of things till we lose it, only to realize that was our one shot at true happiness. That is the heart of our #bawaal.. to see so many of you having these feelings after watching our film, makes everything worth it.” Have a look:

In the comments, fans praised the film and Janhvi’s acting capabilities. One fan wrote, “Loved your acting, you made your mom proud girl. Love u”, while another person said, “Tum khud bawal ho or movie bi bawal.”

In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan is essaying the role of a history teacher, Ajay, and Janhvi plays his wife Nisha, who is an epileptic patient. While honeymooning in Europe, the couple navigates through the troubles in their relationship.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. Reportedly, she will be also making a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Varun recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming international spy series Citadel. He will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is also teaming up with Jawan director Atlee for his upcoming action film.

