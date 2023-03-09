Janhvi Kapoor exudes vintage vibes in these monochrome PICS; Big sisters Rhea Kapoor, Anshula are all hearts

Janhvi Kapoor, the popular actress has already carved a niche for herself in the industry with some powerful performances. The young Bollywood actress always made sure that she never follows any industry norms, and has followed her heart when it comes to choosing films, and has garnered attention with her unique choices. Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and senior producer Boney Kapoor, has also been creating a massive stir on social media with her posts quite often.

Janhvi Kapoor exudes vintage vibes in these monochrome PICS

The beautiful actress is now winning the internet with her classic look from a recent photoshoot. In the monochrome pictures posted on her official Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor is seen exuding major vintage vibes in her desi look. The Bawaal actress looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a floral printed saree, which she paired with an off-shoulder blouse. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with dark, kohled eyes, a messy bun hairdo which is adorned with jasmine flowers, and a statement chocker.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot is now receiving major love from her family members, film industry colleagues, fans, and followers. "I knew this was Manisha the second I saw it," wrote Janhvi's cousin, producer Rhear Kapoor, who is impressed with the pictures. "Can’t take my eyes off of you (heart-eyed emojis)," wrote her elder sister Anshula Kapoor, who is absolutely in love with the look.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below: